ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police (APD) said they arrested a man who fled from officers conducting a street racing operation.

Police reported they initially spotted 26-year-old Jacobi Carrillo Friday night in the Goodwill parking lot near San Mateo and Osuna driving an orange Challenger. That’s when officers said he took off.

APD’s helicopter followed him for nearly 30 minutes, and authorities said he drove dangerously throughout the city, reaching speeds of 120 on I-25.

Officers claimed they eventually caught up to him after he ran out of gas near 51st and Quail as he was trying to take off on foot. He was arrested for reckless driving among other charges.

APD said that the orange Challenger had fled during a previous street racing operation.