APD: Person dies overnight in police custody at substation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department has announced a multi-agency task force is investigating the death of a person in custody overnight Tuesday.

According to APD, the death occurred at one of their substations. Police say officers made contact with a male during a traffic stop for a stolen license plate.

Officers discovered the vehicle was stolen and that the occupants inside had warrants for their arrest. The two individuals were taken to a substation to be processed.

Authorities report that while completing the subjects’ paperwork the individuals were put in separate holding cells and were handcuffed. When officers returned to check on the subjects, one was discovered unresponsive.

Though rescue personnel was called to the substation, the individual was declared deceased. The individuals have not been identified by police at this time.