APD, State Police continue to work together as surge operation winds down

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says even though State Police are scaling back their presence in Albuquerque, they’ll still be around to help out.

Last month, 50 State Police officers were deployed to crack down on crime in the city, making hundreds of arrests during the surge. Twenty-five of those officers are still left in Albuquerque, but the surge is winding down.

APD says they will still help out with auto theft and drug investigations. The city and state will also continue their information-sharing partnerships.

Meanwhile, the city is moving ahead with community policing initiatives it’s announced in recent months.