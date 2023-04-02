ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Autism Society hosted a welcome breakfast Sunday morning. It gave their members the chance to meet and chat with the first responders.

NM Autism Society Board President Karen Leming said they partnered with the Albuquerque Police Department to incorporate their new logo on one of their work vehicles.

The new logo was put out by the National Autism Society earlier this year, and Leming said this is an exciting way to show it off.

“It’s a big step forward for the autistic community were moving away from the puzzle piece and were going with this new design which is really important to the community because it’s now a representation of community diversity and connection,” said Leming.

The new logo is meant to represent that autism is interwoven into every fabric of life.

APD Deputy Chief Josh Brown said events like this build trust with different community groups.