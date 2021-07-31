APD: Speed, improper driving factor in fatal motorcycle crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are reporting a motorcyclist has died from their injuries following an early Saturday morning accident in the southwest part of town. Around 2:00 a.m., APD responded to the intersection of 98th Street and Tower Road southwest to a call of a motorcycle that collided with a sedan.

Officials say the sedan was traveling south on 98th and made a turn onto eastbound Demi Road. The sedan reportedly turned in front of the motorcyclist, causing the motorcycle to crash into the vehicle. Police say the motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle and was not wearing a helmet. The motorcyclist was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital where they died from their injuries.

Police say the people in the sedan remained on scene and cooperated with officers. The sedan has been sealed for the purposes of potentially obtaining a search warrant.

This is an ongoing investigation. At this time, police believe the speed of the motorcycle and improper driving was a factor in the crash. Officials say alcohol does not appear to be a factor. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.