APD: Speed believed to be a factor in fatal northeast Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened in northeast Albuquerque Sunday night. According to APD, the traffic unit responded to a crash at the intersection of Louisiana Blvd and Lomas Blvd around 9:45 p.m.

Police say a Volvo SUV was traveling northbound on Louisiana Blvd and a GMC pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Lomas Blvd. APD says according to a witness, the GMC pickup was traveling at a high rate of speed since Carlisle Blvd. They also say the GMC pickup ran the red light crashing into the Volvo at Louisiana Blvd.

Police say the male and female in the Volvo were transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital. However, both died due to their injuries. The driver of the GMC pickup was also transported to UNM Hospital. As of Monday morning, the driver of the GMC is in stable condition.

APD says the investigation is ongoing at this time. They also say speed appears to be a factor and possibly alcohol. A warrant was written for the blood of the driver of the GMC pickup and served. At this time, charges and or an arrest are pending the blood results.