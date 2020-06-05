APD shuts down roads in downtown to prepare for protests, demonstrations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has shut down roads in downtown Albuquerque Friday afternoon to prepare for demonstrations and protests.

Police say streets are closed from Lomas Blvd to Gold Street and 2nd Street to 6th Street starting at 3 p.m. Police say drivers may expect delays.

Also happening downtown Friday evening is a special curbside edition of the ABQ Artwalk. The new edition is a network of downtown businesses and creatives coming together to offer curbside and to-go specials. According to the city’s website, this will allow the community to revisit downtown through a series of drive-up, bike-up, or walk-up options. The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.