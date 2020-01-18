Closings & Delays
APD shows off new police helicopter

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department cut the ribbon on its new helicopter, which APD says is a huge improvement over its old one.

The department cut the ribbon Friday on its new Airbus H-125, dubbed “Air Two,” which is expected to be safer and better for fighting crime than “Air One.” Among the technology onboard are displays alerting the pilot to hazards and weather, as well as collision avoidance.

Air Two can also fly higher, which APD says the public will appreciate for reduced noise.

