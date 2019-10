ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is showing off the designs submitted for its lowrider contest.

APD and the Southwest Problem Response Team are turning a 2008 Crown Victoria into a lowrider. Twenty-nine high school students submitted designs for the front hood, including a design showcasing the Sandias and a hot air balloon.

Along with having their design featured on the car, the winner will also get a $5,000 scholarship. APD expects to announce the winner next month.