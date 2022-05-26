ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for the individuals who fired shots in the air from a vehicle near Highland High School. Officers say nobody was injured and there is not an active threat to the school. Highland High School and a nearby charter school were temporarily sheltering in place but that has since been lifted.
This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as more information becomes available.