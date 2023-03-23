ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that left one person dead and another hospitalized. Police say around 10:30 p.m. officers were called to the area of 9201 Central NW to reports of a shooting.

APD says officers arrived on scene and found two people with gunshot wounds. One person died on scene and the other was taken to a hospital. Police say the homicide unit has been dispatched and they are currently investigating the incident. No other information is available. This is a developing story.