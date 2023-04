ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of Domingo Rd. and Charleston St. just after midnight to reports of a shooting.

APD says officers arrived on scene and found one person who had died from their injuries. APD’s homicide unit has launched an investigation into the shooting. No other details are available.