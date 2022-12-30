ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a shooting in northeast Albuquerque that led to a SWAT callout Thursday afternoon. APD responded to a home on the 1400 block of Betts St., near Morris and Constitution, for reports of a shooting. They say SWAT was called in to help clear the residence.

APD says no one was found inside the home, they also say the person that was shot died from their injuries; they have not yet been identified. APD’s homicide unit is now investigating the incident.

Police say this is not the first time they have responded to the home. Back in October, APD tracked a stolen vehicle to the home, that also led to a SWAT standoff.