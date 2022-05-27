ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We’re learning more about what led to two Albuquerque police shootings. One was a shootout with a suspected killer on the run.

That incident involved Donovan Bookout, the man who police say shot and killed a security guard at the Ambassador Inn on Candelaria back in March.

When police arrived a chase soon followed. “They observed a male later identified as Donavan Bookout In the process of carjacking a person for their truck, right nearby the hotel as police tried to stop that vehicle. The vehicle fled and struck a police unit,” explained Kyle Hartsock with the Albuquerque Police Department.

Police say during the chase Bookout drove the stolen truck west on Candelaria. After pulling into a nearby parking lot, Bookout got out and fired shots at officers. Officers returned fire. No one was hit in the shootout. Bookout eventually laid down and surrendered.

APD has had problems with Bookout before. Hartsock said, “Mr. Bookout has been charged with a shooting in the past from court records there might be mental competency issues going on according to the courts.”

Last month, Bookout was indicted on first degree murder charges for the killing of the security guard — Heath Mora. He’s also charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault upon a peace officer, and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held in jail until trial.

The officers involved in the shootout are back on duty.