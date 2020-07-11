APD sets up radar to slow west side speeders

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a typically busy thoroughfare made even more dangerous by speeders. Albuquerque Police placed an electronic speed radar along northbound Coors, south of Montano, calling that stretch a “hot spot.”

People on Friday agreed that drivers have been treating Coors like an interstate during the pandemic. “Traffic isn’t as heavy so they feel like they can go faster,” one woman said. The speed limit there is 45 miles an hour, but Friday morning, News 13 crews caught drivers going more than 15 miles an hour over that, and some people went even faster when they didn’t see us recording nearby.

Then, during the lunch rush, the radar wouldn’t stop blinking, with most people traveling in the 50s. The four northbound lanes run into the turn from southbound Coors into the Sprouts shopping center, a spot where there have been several crashes. It’s also just south of Montano, which has proven over the years to be a dangerous intersection.

Other people said it’s common to even see people racing there at all hours. “You see drag racing all the time. I live right off Coors so you hear it just zipping by,” Chris Coca of Albuquerque said.

He said he doesn’t think the electronic radar will be a speed deterrent because it’s just a sign, not an actual police officer. APD would not say if drivers can expect to see more police in the area or how long the radar will be there.

News 13 asked the state department of transportation if it would consider putting a stoplight at that turn into the Sprouts shopping center. It said it’s not needed with the lights at Montano and Dellyne being so close.