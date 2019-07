ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A New Mexico non-profit has big plans to help sex trafficking victims in Albuquerque. However, they say they didn't expect their latest project of turning a salon on Central into a drop-in center to be thrown so far off schedule.

It was a year ago that Street Safe New Mexico, a non-profit, said a new place to help homeless women and sex trafficking victims would open in Albuquerque. The group has offered services to help women in the area for a decade. They've been waiting to open a permanent location of business off Central and Wyoming. "It's a big step for us. It means having a home for ourselves and having temporary housing, even if it's just day by day, for drop in for the victims who are out here and who are in so much need," said Kathleen Burke, Associated Director of Street Safe New Mexico