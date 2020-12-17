APD sees positive results after expanding speed enforcements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department continues its crackdown on dangerous driving in the metro. They announced in the last two weekends, officers have issued 73 speeding citations, 12 racing citations, and ten citations for loud mufflers. They also gave two citations for careless driving and arrested one person for driving on a revoked license.

According to a news release, since October 9, APD has issued a total of 728 citations for speeding and 1,563 citations for moving violations.

According to an APD Facebook post, officers focused enforcements along the Montgomery corridor and the Central and Unser area. Earlier this month, the city of Albuquerque said it would plan to evaluate whether to continue the speeding enforcement blitz every couple of weeks. One factor is whether APD has enough officers for enforcement.

