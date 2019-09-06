APD sees decline in behavioral health calls

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in years, Albuquerque police are seeing a drop in the number of behavioral health calls.

Those types of calls had steadily increased from nearly 3,800 in 2010 to more than 6,500 in 2017, according to the Albuquerque Police Department’s latest crisis intervention unit data book. However, that number dropped to 6,300 in 2018.

Most calls were to suicides and individuals were transported to emergency services about three-fourths of the time. City officials credit the decrease to a change in culture within the department and making behavioral health services more accessible.