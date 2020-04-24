APD seeks public’s help in locating endangered missing children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is asking the public’s assistance in locating two missing children.

Around 6 p.m. on April 23, 11-year-old Angelina Vigil and her 9-year-old sister Isabella Vigil packed their clothes and left their foster home in southwest Albuquerque. The girls had been in this foster home with Dorin Nuñez for about three years. The girls left due to the fact that they do not want to go out of state with an aunt who is going to adopt them.

The two girls have been in contact with their mother, Crystal Griego, who no longer has custodial rights to them. Officers say they’ve interviewed Griego and she did not have the girls with her. The two sisters are currently under CYFD custody.

The girls are considered endangered due to the fact that they are young and vulnerable. If anyone knows of their whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Missing Persons Unit at (505) 924-6094.

