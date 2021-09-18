APD seeks information regarding missing 4-year-old girl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are looking for information on the whereabouts of a missing 4-year-old girl. Catiana Zepeda has not been seen for about a week.

On Friday, police responded to an unattended death call on the 500 block of San Pablo Street southeast where they discovered the body of Cathalena Laughing. Officials say Laughing had passed away approximately three to four days prior.

Through their investigation, police discovered Laughing had a 4-year-old daughter, Catiana Zepeda. She was not found at the residence and neighbors told police they had not seen her for about a week. Catiana has brown eyes and brown hair.

It is unknown who Catiana might be with. If anyone has information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact CYFD or the Missing Persons Unit or call police at 505-242-COPS.

