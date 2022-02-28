ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash with serious injuries. On the evening of February 27, officers were called out to crash at Avenida Cesar Chavez and University Blvd.

According to APD, a gray Nissan sedan was traveling east on Cesar Chavez from University when a silver Mazda SUV crossed over into eastbound Cesar Chavez where it hit the side of the gray Nissan. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital. The injuries are considered life-threatening and required surgery. A female passenger in the Nissan was also transported to UNMH and is in stable condition.

Officers say the driver of the Mazda fled the scene. A witness who spoke to APD described the driver of the Mazda as a female adult, approximately 27-years old, 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with black hair. She was seen wearing a peach or pink colored shirt and blue jeans. The witness said the driver of the Mazda was seen getting into a dark-colored Chevy Suburban and leaving the scene.

APD says at this time it is unknown if speed or impairment was a factor in the crash. Anyone with information about the driver of the Mazda or the dark-colored Chevy Suburban is asked to contact (505)-242-COPS