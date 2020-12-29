APD seeking public’s help in locating missing endangered man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing man who is believed to be in danger if not located. Christopher Chief, 32, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2020 around 11:00 a.m.
Officials say Chief suffers from a brain injury that causes short term memory loss as well as chronic seizures which require daily medication he does not reportedly have with him. Chief was last seen wearing a white bicycle helmet, blue jeans, a black muscle shirt, brown t-shirt, and black and white checkered slippers.
He is 6-foot 2-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Chief’s hair is currently short and he has a long visible scar over his forehead and a scar over his left eye. Anyone who has seen Christopher Chief is asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department.
