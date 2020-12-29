APD seeking public’s help in locating missing endangered man

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing man who is believed to be in danger if not located. Christopher Chief, 32, was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2020 around 11:00 a.m.

Officials say Chief suffers from a brain injury that causes short term memory loss as well as chronic seizures which require daily medication he does not reportedly have with him. Chief was last seen wearing a white bicycle helmet, blue jeans, a black muscle shirt, brown t-shirt, and black and white checkered slippers.

He is 6-foot 2-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Chief’s hair is currently short and he has a long visible scar over his forehead and a scar over his left eye. Anyone who has seen Christopher Chief is asked to call the Albuquerque Police Department.

New Mexico Election News

U.S. Election News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery