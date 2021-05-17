APD seeking information on 3 runaway siblings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are on the lookout for three siblings who have run away from their adoptive home. Deprince Woolridge, 10; Japraia Woolridge, 16; and Natazjana Woolridge, 17 were last seen leaving their home at 8430 Brooke St. NE on Monday.

Japraia Woolridge, 16

Deprince Woolridge, 10

Deprince is 4 feet tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black, zip-up jacket with a black and green shirt and black jeans.

Japraia is 5 feet one inch tall, weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray and blue long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Natazjana Woolridge, 17

Natazjana is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a Jersey Mike’s burgundy work polo and khaki pants.

Natasha Woolridge

Natazjana and Japraia left together at 7:00 a.m. for school and Deprince left around 2:00 p.m. It’s possible the three siblings ran away to be with their biological mother, Natasha Woolridge.

If anyone has any information on the children’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact their adoptive mother, Jonita Woolridge at 505-804-6212 or the Missing Persons Unit at 505-242-COPS.