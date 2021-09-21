APD seeking information after woman shot, left at hospital

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a woman who had been shot was dropped off at Presbyterian Hospital early Tuesday morning. APD says she was later transferred to UNM Hospital where she died.

Story continues below:

APD says the woman is in her 20s but has not been identified. APD does not have any other information and is asking for tips. Anyone with information should call 505-242-COPS. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES