APD seeking information after woman shot, left at hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a woman who had been shot was dropped off at Presbyterian Hospital early Tuesday morning. APD says she was later transferred to UNM Hospital where she died.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Man arrested in Santa Rosa murder
- Trending: Former state rep. Sheryl Williams Stapleton indicted on 28 charges
- National: Laundrie family attorney cancels press conference at FBI’s request
- New Mexico News: Hundreds of Indigenous women and girls remain missing, many in NM
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE En Español: Lunes 21 de Septiembre 2021
APD says the woman is in her 20s but has not been identified. APD does not have any other information and is asking for tips. Anyone with information should call 505-242-COPS. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.