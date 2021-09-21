APD seeking information after woman shot, left at hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a woman who had been shot was dropped off at Presbyterian Hospital early Tuesday morning. APD says she was later transferred to UNM Hospital where she died.

APD says the woman is in her 20s but has not been identified. APD does not have any other information and is asking for tips. Anyone with information should call 505-242-COPS. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as they become available.