ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need the public’s help finding an elderly man. His family says he could be in danger.
Francisco Acevedo-Aguirre, 66, has been missing since Tuesday morning. He left his home around 7:00 a.m. in a silver 2000 Chevy Silverado truck with a New Mexico license plate LWC-937. Francisco suffers from depression and anxiety, as well as showing early signs of Alzheimer’s, and is not taking his medication.
If you see Francisco or the truck, you are asked to call 242-COPS immediately.