APD searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for the pickup involved in a hit-and-run. Police say on December 27 at around 9:51 p.m., Joseph Benavidez was walking in the center lane on eastbound Menaul near San Pedro. That’s when a pickup hit Benavidez, the pickup stopped for a few seconds then took off.
Video shows another vehicle turning in front of the pickup. Benavidez died on the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call APD Motor’s Unit at 505-768-2970 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at 505-843-STOP or p3tips.com/531.