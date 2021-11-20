APD searching for three cars involved in fatal hit and run on Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police said they responded to a reported crash on Central Ave. and 63rd St. on Friday night. Officials say witnesses saw a 2009 black Hyundai Tucson, a dark gray Dodge Charger and another dark-colored vehicle traveling east on Central hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained injuries and died on the scene.
Police say the pedestrian was walking across the street, but not on a crosswalk. According to witnesses, all three vehicles hit the pedestrian and left the scene, but it may have been possible the gray Dodge Charger and the unknown dark-colored vehicle didn’t know they had even hit the pedestrian.
The investigation is ongoing, and it is still not known if alcohol, drugs, and speed were contributing factors for this crash. KRQE News 13 will provide more details as they become available.