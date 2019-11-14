APD searching for thieves who robbed Michael Kors in Uptown

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for a pair of thieves that have some high-priced taste.

Surveillance video from the Michael Kors in Uptown shows the thieves dressed in blue and red hoodies, looking around. You can see they load their arms up with several pricey purses and walk out.

The video is from late October, but police say they also hit the store on Monday.

“Stressing the importance of how important it is to get these people identified and stopped, because you know, maybe right now they’re not using weapons but it could escalate,” Sonya Marquez, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson, said.

They’ve already racked up more than $10,000 in stolen purses. Authorities say employees are trained not to intervene for their safety.