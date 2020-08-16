APD searching for teen suspected of murder at Los Altos Skate Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen is wanted for the murder of a man at Los Altos Skate Park. According to court documents, witnesses say 16-year-old Cesar Chavez threatened people at the park with a knife earlier in August.

Eventually, someone named Davon Frydrych, who witnesses say is known as a peace-keeper at the park, broke up a fight involving Chavez and then walked him to his car. That’s when witnesses claim Chavez struck Frydrych with his car, killing him. Police are now searching for Chavez, who faces an open count of murder.