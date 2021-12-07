APD searching for missing teen last seen at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 13-year-old Wesley Pollock. He is 5’7″ with brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen Dec. 7 at the Univesity of New Mexico campus.

He was last seen wearing a tan hat, tan “Carhart” jacket, black polo shirt, tan pants, black shoes, and a gray neck gaiter mask. . He was entered into NCIC. If located please contact UNM PD or the on-call Missing Persons detective at 242-COPS (2677). Thank you and be safe out there.

