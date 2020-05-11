APD searching for missing endangered woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Viola Saviteer.

Saviteer, 85, was reported missing by her son after neighbors called because Saviteer had not been seen since March 22. On that day, a domestic call was dispatched to her residence due to a verbal argument between Saviteer and her son.

On May 2, a neighbor called APD to check on Saviteer. Viola was not found at her house. Her son said the last time he saw her was on March 22. Officers again checked her home Sunday, and she was not found. Due to Saviteer’s medical condition, her medication being in her home, and the suspicious circumstances that led to her disappearance, she is considered endangered. If anyone knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to call police.