Gov. Lujan Grisham extends lockdown in Gallup until Sunday

Police search for girl missing since June 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating missing 16-year-old Lia Chavez.

Chavez was last seen June 7 of 2019 when she ran away from home. Before this, Lia had been with two men who were arrested by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies for drug possession. Officials believe the men were exploiting Chavez.

According to Lia’s family, she is developmentally delayed and could easily be taken advantage of. Due to this and the long period of time she has been missing she is considered endangered. If located, police ask that you contact her father Christopher Chavez at (505) 306-0162 or Detective Lorenzo Apodaca of the Missing Persons Unit at (505) 924-6094.

