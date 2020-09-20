APD searching for missing endangered female

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing endangered woman. Kathryn Phillips, 41, was reported missing on September 19 after her sister found letters to various family members stating, “I’m sorry this does not make it easier and I know it is selfish. I have been suffering, I cannot take it anymore. Remember this is my choice.”

Phillips left all of her banking information with her sister, along with the title for her vehicle and other important documents. She could be driving a white, 4-door Nissan Altima with a “Be Kind” heart sticker on the driver’s side rear window. The vehicle has New Mexico license plate 292SPW.

Phillips is Caucasian, with blond eyes, brown hair, 5’3″ tall, and weighs about 300 lbs. She owns a shotgun that has been reported as missing from the gun safe. It is unknown what clothes she is wearing.