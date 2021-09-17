APD searching for missing Albuquerque woman and her therapy dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 35-year-old Vanessa Brunson. She was last seen at the Range Cafe on Central at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. She took her therapy dog, Gypsy, who is a large brown, white and tan dog with a blue service vest.

Officials have issued a Brittany Alert and say Brunson has the mental capacity of an 11-year-old. She was taken to the restaurant under supervision from her group home and is in need of constant care. Law enforcement say Vanessa got into an argument with a customer at the restaurant and left after getting upset.

APD says she requires a prescription for seizures which she did not bring with her. Vanessa has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person. She was last seen wearing a red and pink floral shirt, blue jeans, and blue sandals. If she is located officials are asking her caregiver, Ms. Triva James, be contacted at 707-971-4254 or the Missing Persons Unit on call-detective at 505-242-COPS(2677).