ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 12-year-old.

Damien Sedillo was last seen at his home near Copper and Chelwood Park on Saturday. Police say he took off after an argument with his mom and has not been heard from since.

He typically wears jeans and a black hoodie. If you know where he is, call APD.