APD searching for man involved in June crash that injured 2 teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two teenagers are lucky to be alive after a hit and run accident. The two men Albuquerque Police say did it are still on the run. The teen’s families want them to pay for what he did. Police say they were able to track one of the men involved in the accident down by receipts left in the car they ditched after the crash. Now, they are asking for your help to catch him.

“I should have been playing basketball with my friends and Georgia should have been playing basketball too,” says Amaya Payne. But instead 17-year-old Amaya Payne and 16-year-old Georgia Salata have been recovering after a hit and run crash last June. “I had to re-learn how to walk and you don’t think you’re going to do that when you’re 17,” Payne says.

Amaya was pinned in this car for 30 minutes after the crash that happened at Tramway and Academy. APD says the driver and passenger of the vehicle that t-boned the girl’s car fled the scene on foot. “How can any human being see two young girls like that and leave them for dead,” says Amaya’s mom Michelle Pacheco-Ortiz.

Now, eight months later, one of the men who fled the scene, 21-year-old Francisco Perez-Milanez, has landed on APD’s “Metro 15,” a list of criminals that police say are responsible for the most crime in the city. “We’re hoping that everybody in New Mexico will be able to see his face and somebody out there has to recognize this individual,” says Georgia’s day, Wally Salata.

Perez-Milanez made the list for a child abuse case. Police also want him for his role in the crash as well. “This person was acting reckless, this person, we are not safe with him on the streets. He needs to be caught,” Pacheco-Ortiz says.

While their families are glad the girls are recovering, “We count our blessings because easily they both could have died in that crash,” Salata says.

They want to see justice served. “I just feel like it’s unfair that me and Georgia suffer from what he did and he hasn’t had to pay for what he did at all,” Payne says.

APD says if you spot Perez-Milanez to call Crimestoppers at 505-843-STOP. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online. It’s unclear from the criminal complaint if Perez-Milanez was the driver or passenger. KRQE News 13 reached out to APD to find out if the second man who fled the scene has been identified but did not hear back.