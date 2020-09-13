APD searching for five runaway siblings

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating five runaway siblings. The children were last seen at their father/step-father’s apartment at 7:00 p.m. on September 12.

The siblings left with clothing, minimal supplies, and are suspected to be together. The children’s names and ages are:

  • Selma Craig-Bell (10-months-old)
  • Trinity Bell-Craig (3-years-old)
  • Tanylah Craigh-Bell (4-year-old)
  • Ataliah Bell (6-years-old)
  • Tennaayah Bell (11-year-old)

If anyone has seen or has any information on the whereabouts of these children, they are asked to call their father Aron Craig at (505) 270-8052 or 242-COPS. The Missing Person Unit is working with the Child Exploitation Unit on this case.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss