APD searching for five runaway siblings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating five runaway siblings. The children were last seen at their father/step-father’s apartment at 7:00 p.m. on September 12.

The siblings left with clothing, minimal supplies, and are suspected to be together. The children’s names and ages are:

Selma Craig-Bell (10-months-old)

Trinity Bell-Craig (3-years-old)

Tanylah Craigh-Bell (4-year-old)

Ataliah Bell (6-years-old)

Tennaayah Bell (11-year-old)

If anyone has seen or has any information on the whereabouts of these children, they are asked to call their father Aron Craig at (505) 270-8052 or 242-COPS. The Missing Person Unit is working with the Child Exploitation Unit on this case.