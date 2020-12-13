APD searching for endangered missing adult

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing adult who was last heard from on Dec. 3.

Leland Thomas (Tom) Taylor, 71, was reported missing by his treatment guardian after Taylor stopped communicating with her. Taylor is homeless and could be living out of a 2003 Toyota. He was last known to be at a relative’s house in Corrales. The relative has a restraining order against Taylor for past violent behavior.

Officials say Taylor suffers from dementia as well as other mental health issues. He is 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray hair. Due to a history of violent and aggressive behavior, it is believed Taylor is not taking his medication. If anyone has information on Taylor’s whereabouts, they are asked to call APD’s Missing Person Unit at 505-242-COPS (2677).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery