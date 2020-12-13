APD searching for endangered missing adult

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing adult who was last heard from on Dec. 3.

Leland Thomas (Tom) Taylor, 71, was reported missing by his treatment guardian after Taylor stopped communicating with her. Taylor is homeless and could be living out of a 2003 Toyota. He was last known to be at a relative’s house in Corrales. The relative has a restraining order against Taylor for past violent behavior.

Officials say Taylor suffers from dementia as well as other mental health issues. He is 5-foot 10-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with brown eyes, and gray hair. Due to a history of violent and aggressive behavior, it is believed Taylor is not taking his medication. If anyone has information on Taylor’s whereabouts, they are asked to call APD’s Missing Person Unit at 505-242-COPS (2677).