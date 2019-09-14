APD searching for driver who shot at family near I-25

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque family is recalling the terrifying moments a driver shot at their car near I-25, hitting one of them.

Brandon Smith, Kristy Perea and her two kids were driving on Paseo Del Norte near the interstate Tuesday evening when they say the driver of a gray Toyota Corolla randomly shot at them.

A bullet grazed Perea’s neck, fracturing her jaw. She says another bullet was just inches away from her son’s head.

“I stuck my hand out, like I got out the window and I was like, stop, please stop. I’m bleeding, there’s kids in the car, and he was still shooting after that point,” Perea said.

Police say the car then chased Smith and Perea onto the freeway and through a parking lot on Osuna before taking off.

A nearby business security camera captured the suspect’s car. If you recognize it, call police.