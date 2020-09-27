APD searching for driver who plowed through protesters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD is currently searching for the driver who plowed through a crowd of protesters Friday night. It happened along Central near UNM as protesters denounced the lack of charges against Louisville police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

In a video, the car is seen trying to drive right through the middle of the crowd, prompting people to scatter and chase it down the street. No one was hurt. APD says it’s following up on leads to identify the driver, going on to say it will not tolerate this kind of behavior.

