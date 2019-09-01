APD searches for endangered missing teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for an endangered missing 16-year-old named Dustin Richey.

Police say Dustin has very serious health issues that include mental health difficulties that could harm Dustin or others. Authorities say Dustin left his residence on Darlington Place NW and was very distraught.

He was last seen on August 31, 2019, and was wearing a black shirt with a Lion King logo, black jeans, black socks, and no shoes. Dustin is six-feet five-inches tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who comes in contact with Dustin is asked to contact APD’s Missing Person Unit at 505-242-2677.