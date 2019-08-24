APD searches for endangered missing juvenile

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for 8-year-old Sapphire Romero-Yates.

Police say on August 22, 2019, a District Court Judge awarded Sapphire’s grandmother temporary custody of Sapphire but the child’s biological mother, Tiffany Romero failed to show up to a court date as ordered.

Due to Romero’s lifestyle, the court has deemed Sapphire to be endangered. Sapphire is five-feet one-inch tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say Tiffany stays with the child in motels along Central and could be driving a red 2006 Scion SUV with a license plate that reads ADFW51.

Anyone with information regarding Sapphire or Tiffany’s location is asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department immediately at 505-235-1039 or 505-924-6096.