APD searches for endangered missing juvenile

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for 8-year-old Sapphire Romero-Yates.

Police say on August 22, 2019, a District Court Judge awarded Sapphire’s grandmother temporary custody of Sapphire but the child’s biological mother, Tiffany Romero failed to show up to a court date as ordered.

Due to Romero’s lifestyle, the court has deemed Sapphire to be endangered. Sapphire is five-feet one-inch tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities say Tiffany stays with the child in motels along Central and could be driving a red 2006 Scion SUV with a license plate that reads ADFW51.

Anyone with information regarding Sapphire or Tiffany’s location is asked to contact the Albuquerque Police Department immediately at 505-235-1039 or 505-924-6096.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Enter to Win

Don't Miss