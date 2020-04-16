Albuquerque police search for endangered missing adult

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Missing Person Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 31-year-old Jennifer Evans.

Jennifer was reported missing by her boyfriend Ray on March 28, 2020. Police report Ray learned from Jennifer’s roommate that on March 24, Jennifer left the residence to been an unknown individual.

Jennifer is said to have left her wallet and purse behind which lead the roommate to believe she would soon return. Jennifer and the roommate were going to be moving to a new residence later that day however, Jennifer never showed up for the move.

APD reports it is unknown what Jennifer was wearing and the person who she is said to have left with remains unknown. Jennifer’s phone appears to be off or has a dead battery.

Jennifer has not been heard or seen from family or friends and has not posted to social media. She has now been outside of her normal routine and away from her daily contacts for over 20 days.

Jennifer Evans is five-feet, four-inches tall, weighs 140-pounds and has brown eyes and brown and blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding Jennifer’s location is asked to call APD at 505-242-COPS.

