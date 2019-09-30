APD search for suspects in deadly teen party shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police remain tight-lipped about the murder of a high school senior that happened early Sunday morning.

Sandia High School senior Sean Markey was shot and killed at a homecoming after-party in the Northeast Heights. At this time police have no suspects and are still investigating the incident.

Albuquerque Public Schools sent a letter home to parents informing them about Markey’s death and had counseling available for students. Monday students said news of the teen’s death has them scared for their safety.

“I’m 17 and I can’t even walk with my friends without being in fear of caught up on something and being hurt it’s Albuquerque it sucks we’re so young and we can’t even go have fun without someone aiming to hurt somebody,” said Sandia High School student Gio Diggs.

The shooting has also raised concerns about the danger of house parties.

Nicole Chavez Lucero’s son, Jaydon Chavez-Silver, was killed in a drive-by shooting at a house party in 2015. She says it’s clear that violence in Albuquerque is escalating and that it’s eve carrying over to teen parties. She also says that high school students should think twice before going out.

“It’s going to lead to violence whether it’s kicking out people that are showing up and they don’t know. I’ve heard horror stories about that because once they do not let those individuals into the house that leads to violence or just like at these parties you just don’t know whose going to come in,” said Lucero.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting. However, the address to the homecoming after-party was posted on social media.

The Markey family has started a GoFundMe page to cover the teen’s funeral expenses.