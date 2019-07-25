APD search for suspect after car wash shooting

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are searching for four suspects possibly involved in a deadly shooting in northeast Albuquerque Tuesday.

Surveillance video from a car wash near San Mateo and Marble shows two men and two women near a car. Police say the men appear to be arguing with the victim.

Police say the man in a white shirt and blue jeans puls out a gun and fires at least one shot in the direction of the victim who was found dead on the scene.

They say the four drove off southbound on San Mateo.

