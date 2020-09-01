APD search for missing endangered juvenile

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 11-year-old Logan Sanchez. Police says Logan was last seen Monday at his residence on the 3100 block of Tahiti Street. Logan is 4’10” with brown hair and eyes, weighing 100 pounds.

Police say Logan was wearing a grey shirt, either black or white basketball shorts, black Nike “Jordon” athletic shoes, and possibly a black backpack. Police say if anyone has seen or has any information on the whereabouts of Logan please call the reporting person/mother Ashley Gomez at 505-217-8548 or call APD at 505-242-COPS.