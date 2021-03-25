APD search for missing 25-year-old man who could become violent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is searching for a man they say could become violent. APD says Jose Sanchez was booked into MDC on a warrant. APD says Sanchez sought medical care at the University of New Mexico Hospital on his own after his release from jail and then released from the hospital.

APD says he has paranoid schizophrenia and has been off his medication. APD says he will sharpen anything he can find into knives and stab anyone close to him. APD says Sanchez is 5’5″ tall with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you see Sanchez, call police at 505-235-1039 or 505-924-6096.

