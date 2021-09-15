APD says deadly Subway shooting was likely justified

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says the case of the Subway employee who shot and killed an armed robber is being investigated as a likely justifiable homicide.

Police say the armed man walked into the restaurant on Gibson near the airport after 5 a.m. Tuesday and tried to rob an employee. That’s when another worker came out of a back room with a gun and shot the robber. The deceased has not been identified.

