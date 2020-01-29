Woman fatally struck by ART bus west of UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Witnesses say a woman ended up in the path of an ART bus Tuesday night. They say the woman was running in and out of the street, getting in front of cars and ultimately jumped into the path of the ART bus.

That woman was killed along a busy stretch of Central just west of UNM. Police say a woman between 20 and 30 years old was being belligerent in the roadway, causing a commotion. They say vehicles were stopping and several people tried to get her out of the street.

Police say she laid down in the westbound lane of Central, then got up and rolled into the eastbound lane and was hit by the ART bus. Police say the bus did not have a chance to brake because it happened so quickly and struck her.

Police say the bus driver stopped to help, but it was too late.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. when many people in the area were having dinner. Witnesses say they heard yelling in the street and came outside just moments before the woman was struck.

“She was jumping in and out of vehicles,” witness Jimmy Landrie said. “She was climbing windows, people were swerving around her. It was just crazy. She was just having a hard time. Next thing I know, she jumped on the last vehicle and jumped out in front of the bus.”

Police say there were people on the bus at the time of the crash, but no one on the bus was injured.

Police will be on scene for several more hours investigating. Police say the woman was alone at the time.

They are unsure at this point why she was in the area or where she is from. Authorities are looking into whether she was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

APD confirms the woman was struck by an ART bus. — Courtney Allen (@courtneynallen) January 29, 2020