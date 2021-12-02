APD responds to officer-involved shooting in NW Albuquerque

Albuquerque Police Department is at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in northwest Albuquerque on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. (KRQE/Johnny Nash)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that officers are okay following an officer-involved shooting in northwest Albuquerque on Thursday morning. APD reports that the incident took place at the Villa Hermosa Apartments in the area of Coors Blvd. and I-40.

It is unclear how many officers were involved. Authorities have not provided information on a potential suspect or what may have prompted the shooting.

Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.

